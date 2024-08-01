President Murmu, PM Modi & sports fraternity hail bronze medallist shooter Sawpnil Kusale

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the country's sports fraternity in hailing Swapnil Kusale after the Indian shooter claimed a landmark bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Kusale kept his composure to stage a remarkable comeback and help the country claim its first ever Olympic medal in the event. He shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

"Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category," President Murmu tweeted.