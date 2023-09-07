President Murmu to inaugurate conference of national human rights institutions on September 20

A separate session on 'Business and Human Rights' will also be held in partnership with UNDP, which will be attended by the representatives of business and industry, workers organisations and associations, various ministries, departments, statutory organisations, UN agencies, human rights defenders, NGOs, etc.

In this session, issues related with the human rights of workers in various businesses and professions will be discussed, the officials said.

The Asia Pacific Forum was founded in 1996 with the support of five NHRIs, including the NHRC, India, to promote the establishment of independent NHRIs in the Asia Pacific region and to support them in their work to promote and protect human rights as effectively as possible. From five founding members, the APF membership has expanded to 26 NHRIs, the statement said.