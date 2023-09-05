Political 'Mahabharat' over G20 invite from 'President of Bharat'

Invitations sent out for a G20 dinner describing host Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' and not the President of India on Tuesday triggered a massive debate and sparked speculation about a possible renaming of the country, with the I.N.D.I.A bloc claiming that the ruling BJP was worried about the Opposition alliance and asserting none could take away India or Bharat from their hearts.

The invite for the dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 at 8 pm began with the statement, “The President of Bharat requests the pleasure of the company of....”. The Protocol Section of the Ministry of External Affairs will be coordinating the event.