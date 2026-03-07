Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President playing politics prior to Bengal polls at BJP's behest: Mamata on Murmu's remarks on tribals

Mamata also said that information conveyed to the President about the absence of state representatives at her programme was incorrect.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDroupadi MurmuMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us