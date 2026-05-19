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President Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sep 12-13: Kremlin aide

India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsRussiaVladimir PutinBRICS

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