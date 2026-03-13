<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a>’ request for a delegation to meet President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu </a>this week to clear her “misgivings” about West Bengal and provide details about the state government's work was not entertained by the Rashtrapati Bhavan “due to paucity of time”, prompting the party to renew its efforts for another meeting next week, sources said.</p><p>The party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien had written to the President on March 9 seeking an appointment to “proudly share” the many initiatives of the state government following a direction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also heads the party, sources said.</p><p>Trinamool's move comes days after the President criticised the Bengal government for the “lapses” in organising her events in Darjeeling last week with Murmu finding fault with the absence of Mamata or any senior minister in receiving her during her visit as per protocol as also the troubles faced by the Scheduled Tribes.</p>.MHA seeks report from West Bengal over protocol 'lapses' at President Droupadi Murmu event.<p>However, sources said the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed O’Brien that the request for a meeting of 12-15 member delegation, which includes state ministers and MPs, "could not be acceded to due to paucity of time". Following this, O'Brien has written again seeking her to request a reconsideration and grant them time between March 16 and 20, while acknowledging the "constraints" on the President's schedule this week.</p><p>Earlier, sources said the Trinamool letter had sought the appointment to share the initiatives of the Mamata-led government for inclusive development of all sections of society. The letter claimed that the state government has been implementing path-breaking welfare and development programmes for upliftment of tribal communities.</p><p>These initiatives included programmes in education, social security, livelihood support and infrastructure development aimed at improving the quality of life of SC, ST and OBC communities across the state, sources said quoting from the letter.</p><p>A senior Trinamool leader claimed that the highest Constitutional office of President has been "misinformed" by the ruling BJP. </p><p>Separately, Trinamool also wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking to expunge the statements made by BJP MP Baburam Nishad during the Zero Hour on Wednesday while raising the issue of ‘concern over alleged protocol violation” during the President’s Bengal visit.</p><p>Trinamool Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Mohd Nadimul Haque said in the letter that the Rule 238(v) of the ‘Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Council of States’ does not allow an MP to reflect upon the conduct of persons in high authority unless the discussion is based on a substantive motion. </p><p>The Rule 238(vi) also does not allow the use of the President’s name for the purpose of influencing the debate, Haque said adding the remarks made the BJP MP be expunged from the proceedings.</p>