'President's address like recycled ritual': Opposition leaders on Murmu's speech; press for restoring MGNREGA

As soon as Murmu stood up to deliver her customary address, the MPs were on their feet shouting "restore MGNREGA" though they wound up their protest within a minute.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:49 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 12:49 IST
