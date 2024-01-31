President's address only a 'propaganda', an 'advertisement' of Modi government: Congress

Another leader Manickam Tagore said, "It is the government's speech which the President has spoken. But the problems of 80 crore people continue and the price rise is historic."

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the President speaks inside Parliament whatever the government asks her to speak. "In the last ten years, we have not heard anything on creating employment opportunities, reducing inflation, doubling farmers incomes, ending corruption, in the President's address."

Murmu in her address said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become reality as she listed the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years.