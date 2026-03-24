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President's office again declines Trinamool Congress' request for meeting citing 'paucity of time'

Party's Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien had first written to the President on March 9, seeking time for a delegation to meet her.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsDroupadi MurmuTrinamool Congress

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