Pressurize Israel, US, EU to end 'genocidal' Gaza bombing: Congress to Modi govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday described the continued bombing of Gaza as "genocidal" and accused "many influencing countries", which "choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient", of applying "double standards" when it comes to Ukraine and Palestine.

The grand old party asked the Modi government to put pressure on the United States, Israel and the European Union to take steps to stop the violence being committed by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration.

In a strongly-worded statement, the party said Israel’s actions following Hamas’ "condemnable attack" on their citizens are "genocidal" and the targeting of civilians, women and children, hospitals and shelters violate the values of humanity and every international norm of war.

Calling it "horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war", Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in the statement said hospitals are now being targeted militarily after blockading fuel, power, medicines, anaesthetics and humanitarian aid for weeks on end.