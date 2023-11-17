Pressurize Israel, US, EU to end 'genocidal' Gaza bombing: Congress to Modi govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday described the continued bombing of Gaza as "genocidal" and accused "many influencing countries", which "choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient", of applying "double standards" when it comes to Ukraine and Palestine.
The grand old party asked the Modi government to put pressure on the United States, Israel and the European Union to take steps to stop the violence being committed by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration.
In a strongly-worded statement, the party said Israel’s actions following Hamas’ "condemnable attack" on their citizens are "genocidal" and the targeting of civilians, women and children, hospitals and shelters violate the values of humanity and every international norm of war.
Calling it "horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war", Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in the statement said hospitals are now being targeted militarily after blockading fuel, power, medicines, anaesthetics and humanitarian aid for weeks on end.
"Even premature infants have been deprived of medical care, this is a horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war. Over 10,000 people have been killed of which more than half are children. The WHO has recorded that one child is being killed every ten minutes in Gaza...How many more lives will have to be taken before our collective conscience is stirred and awakened?," he said.
The party took exception to the "statements of genocidal intent" from the top Israeli leadership, including from Netanyahu, who himself called for turning parts of Gaza “to rubble” and has called the wanton killing of men, women, and children "collateral damage".
"The kind of dehumanising language used by some Israeli ministers on Palestinians is like the language that preceded the Holocaust. It is shocking that many influential countries, that choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient, are lending their unstinting support to Israel’s actions. The double standards being applied in Ukraine and in Gaza are apparent," Ramesh said.
"The need of the hour is to de-escalate and to declare a ceasefire immediately. The world cannot watch in silence as a second Nakba unfolds and the ethnic cleansing and dispossession of the Palestinians, as was done in 1948, is carried out once again with impunity," he said.