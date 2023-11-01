JOIN US
india

Prez Murmu greets people on AP, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Punjab's formation day

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 08:51 IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

All these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry celebrate their formation day on November 1.

"Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day! I wish that all these states and union territories continue to move forward on the path of development. I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents," Murmu said in a post on X.

(Published 01 November 2023, 08:51 IST)
