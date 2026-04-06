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Prices of essential commodities remain stable: Centre amid West Asia crisis

The government also said that it has sufficient stocks of wheat and rice to meet the requirement of the public distribution system (PDS) and also any exigencies.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsWest Asia

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