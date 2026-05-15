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Prices of petrol and diesel raised by Rs 3 per litre amid West Asia crisis; check rates in metro cities

This comes as retailers aim to ‌recoup ‌some of ‌the ‌losses incurred due to higher ⁠global ⁠oil prices.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 01:42 IST
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