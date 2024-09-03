Home
india

LIVE
Modi in Brunei LIVE: PM to visit today, with focus on deepening India’s ties

Hello readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to Visit Brunei Darussalam today where he will be meeting Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The visit will focus on strengthening India's ties with Brunei and marks as the first visit by an Indian PM to the country. This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two nations. Track all the latest updates of PM Modi in Brunei here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 03:06 IST

Highlights
08:2503 Sep 2024

08:2503 Sep 2024

08:2503 Sep 2024

08:3603 Sep 2024

PM Modi departs for Brunei

08:2503 Sep 2024

Brunei is important partner in India's 'Act East' policy, its vision of Indo-Pacific: MEA

This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his media briefing. The visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, he said.

Brunei is an important partner in India's "Act East" policy and its vision of Indo-Pacific. The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges, and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the ministry said.

08:2503 Sep 2024

PM Modi's Singapore visit on Wednesday

After his visit to Bruney on Tuesday, he will be travelling to Singapore where he is set to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

"I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," PM Modi said. (PTI)

08:2503 Sep 2024

Here is what PM Modi said before departing to Brunei

It will be first ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei Darussalam, PM said in his departure statement that he looked forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights. (PTI)

Published 03 September 2024, 03:00 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiMEABrunei

