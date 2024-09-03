Modi in Brunei LIVE: PM to visit today, with focus on deepening India’s ties

This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his media briefing. The visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, he said.

Brunei is an important partner in India's "Act East" policy and its vision of Indo-Pacific. The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges, and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the ministry said.