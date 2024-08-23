Modi in Ukraine Live: PM to discuss 'peaceful resolution' of Russia conflict during Kyiv trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit wartime Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since Kyiv gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The visit comes at a volatile juncture in the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces still in Russia's western Kursk region following their incursion on Aug. 6 and Russian troops grinding out slow but steady advances in Ukraine's east. The visit, which follows a trip by Modi to Moscow in July, is important for Western-backed Kyiv, which has been trying to nurture diplomatic relations in the Global South in its efforts to secure a fair settlement to end the war. Stay tuned to DH for live updates on PM's visit to Ukraine.
Modi's visit to Moscow last month coincided with a heavy Russian missile strike on Ukraine that hit a children's hospital. The attack prompted Modi to use emotive language to deliver an implicit rebuke to Putin at their summit.
02:3523 Aug 2024
PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy
02:3523 Aug 2024
PM Modi on way for the historic visit to Ukraine after concluding Poland trip
09:3123 Aug 2024
Members of Indian community await PM Modi's arrival in Kyiv
VIDEO | Members of Indian community await PM Modi's arrival in Kyiv, #Ukraine.
"There are lots of hope and expectation from Modiji. We are happy that he is coming here. We expect that there would be some kind of truce, some kind of peace formula would be worked out. We hope he… pic.twitter.com/Y3RKSnnL2n
Modi to discuss resolution of Ukraine conflict during Kyiv trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he will "share perspectives" on the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.
Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Kyiv on Friday, a first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.
Modi's trip to Ukraine comes weeks after his visit to Moscow during which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.
08:0523 Aug 2024
Modi says willing to help end conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia
India is willing to offer its help to end the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia in consultation with friendly nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Warsaw on Thursday, on the eve of a visit to Kyiv.
08:0523 Aug 2024
Modi's visit to Moscow last month coincided with a heavy Russian missile strike on Ukraine that hit a children's hospital. The attack prompted Modi to use emotive language to deliver an implicit rebuke to Putin at their summit.
But the trip elicited fierce criticism from Zelenskyy who said it was a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day".
08:0523 Aug 2024
PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi is set to visit wartime Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since Kyiv gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
The visit comes at a volatile juncture in the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces still in Russia's western Kursk region following their incursion on Aug. 6 and Russian troops grinding out slow but steady advances in Ukraine's east.
The visit, which follows a trip by Modi to Moscow in July, is important for Western-backed Kyiv, which has been trying to nurture diplomatic relations in the Global South in its efforts to secure a fair settlement to end the war.