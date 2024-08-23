Modi in Ukraine Live: PM to discuss 'peaceful resolution' of Russia conflict during Kyiv trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he will "share perspectives" on the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.

Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Kyiv on Friday, a first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.

Modi's trip to Ukraine comes weeks after his visit to Moscow during which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.