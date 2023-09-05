Idea of renaming India takes new leap? Modi named PM of 'Bharat' in ASEAN-India Summit notes

Amid the furore over G20 invites being sent out from the 'President of Bharat' and not India, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted official information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, referring to him as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat'.
In a post on X, Patra merely shared a photo of the official communique, with the caption, "Prime Minister of Bharat".
PM Modi will be heading to the South East Asian nation on September 7 to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.
Earlier in the day, a massive controversy had erupted over the government's decision to send out invites from the 'President of Bharat', the first time such a term has been used to describe the ceremonial head of state in an official communique, with Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A describing the move as a response from an insecure government.