'Private medical colleges can't be forced to charge govt fees': Supreme Court upholds Rs 8 lakh EWS income limit

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Wednesday turned down a plea for fixing the fees for the EWS candidates in private medical colleges in line with what is being charged in government colleges.</p><p>The plea claimed that steep fees in private medical colleges make the quota practically meaningless for eligible candidates.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the petition filed by an EWS candidate, upholding a Rajasthan High Court order that had validated the fee structure fixed by the State Fee Regulatory Committee.</p>.Doctor's legal heirs can be sued for medical negligence after his death, says Supreme Court.<p>The petitioner highlighted that tuition fees in Rajasthan’s private medical colleges range between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per year, arguing that candidates from families earning below Rs 8 lakh simply cannot afford such amounts, rendering the EWS quota ineffective in reality.</p><p>However, the apex court made it clear that private educational institutions cannot be compelled to offer courses at subsidised rates similar to government colleges. </p><p>“You cannot say private educational institutions shall charge the same as government institutions. That cannot be,” the bench observed during the hearing. </p><p>Justice Nagarathna emphasised the fundamental difference between the two. </p><p>“These are self-financing institutes. For government ones... they get grant (subsidies) from the State. There is a vital difference,” she said, adding that forcing private colleges to lower fees could discourage their participation in medical education. </p><p>“Assistance of private medical colleges to the state in the field of medical education will stop then... We need doctors,” the judge noted.</p><p>On the question of affordability, the bench suggested exploring scholarships for deserving students unable to pay the fees.</p><p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-high-court">Rajasthan High Court</a> had earlier ruled that the EWS reservation applies only at the stage of admission and does not entitle candidates to subsidised or differential fees in private institutions. </p><p>It had also noted that the fee structure was fixed in line with the Supreme Court’s guidelines laid down in the Islamic Academy of Education vs State of Karnataka case.</p><p>After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court bench declined to interfere with the high court’s order, stating, “Dismissed. Question of law, if any, is kept open.”</p>