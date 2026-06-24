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'Private medical colleges can't be forced to charge govt fees': Supreme Court upholds Rs 8 lakh EWS income limit

On the question of affordability, the bench suggested exploring scholarships for deserving students unable to pay the fees.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmedical colleges

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