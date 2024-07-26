Private members’ bills on AI to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

The government should take measures to ensure transparency in the utilisation of AI technologies within the workplace, the Bill said adding, employees should also have the right to refuse tasks solely based on AI-generated processes if they feel it violates their rights or ethical standards.

It also wants the government to design an equality impact assessment as part of the AI implementation process, ensuring fairness, non-discrimination and compliance with established regulations. Employees also should be given proper training to adapt to AI technology.

Kumar’s Bill wants the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Authority (NAIRA) to formulate a comprehensive policy to identify key privacy challenges of AI including bias, privacy, misinterpretation challenge and employment loss challenges.

The Authority should also have powers to inquire into complaints about deprivation of rights of workers as a result of replacing human labour with AI and act as a national-level grievance redress mechanism in matters related to AI, machine learning and deep fake.

Noor’s Bill on deep fakes proposes setting up a National Deep Fake Mitigation and Digital Authenticity Task Force to evaluate the prevalence of deep fakes affecting the citizens, businesses in India and the functioning of the union and state governments and the influence of digital content forgery and deep fake on civic participation, including the electorate.

It also proposes an evaluation of the possibility of incorporating a visual protection feature, similar to streaming apps, where individuals who do not provide consent for screenshots or sharing have their content displayed as a black screen.