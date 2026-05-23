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Private sector now producing advanced weapon systems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The remarks come amid the government’s broader push for indigenisation and self-reliance in strategic sectors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghDefenceweaponsPrivate sector

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