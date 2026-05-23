Private sector now producing advanced weapon systems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

<p>Shirdi (Ahliyanagar): Signalling a major shift in India’s defence manufacturing strategy, Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath%20singh#google_vignette">Rajnath Singh</a> on Saturday said the private sector is no longer merely a supplier of “nuts and bolts” to the armed forces, but has evolved into an innovator and producer of advanced weapon systems, as the government seeks to transform India into a global hub for munitions and automated warfare systems.</p><p>Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the state-of-the-art defence and aerospace innovation and production facilities of Nibe Limited in the temple town of Shirdi, Singh said the Centre aims to increase private sector participation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence">defence </a>manufacturing from the current 25-30 per cent to nearly 50 per cent in the coming years.</p><p>“Earlier, the role of the private sector in defence production was negligible. Today, it has reached almost 25 to 30 per cent. We want to scale it up to 50 per cent,” the Defence Minister said.</p>.'India’s defence preparedness now whole-of-nation approach': CDS Anil Chauhan.<p>The remarks come amid the government’s broader push for indigenisation and self-reliance in strategic sectors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, particularly in the backdrop of lessons drawn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising geopolitical instability in West Asia, which have highlighted the importance of domestic defence manufacturing capacity and resilient supply chains.</p><p>“Our government is continuously emphasising that Make in India should be promoted in critical technologies and advanced systems. To ensure India emerges as a frontrunner in munitions and automated systems, the government is ready to take every necessary step,” Singh said.</p><p>Lauding the role of Indian industries, he said the country’s private sector had developed a strong understanding of future warfare technologies and was increasingly contributing to next-generation defence capabilities.</p><p>“To make India a hub for munitions and automation, everyone will have to work together. Only when the capabilities of Indian defence companies increase will the country’s security framework become even stronger,” he said.</p><p>Calling for complete self-reliance in defence and space technologies, Singh said: “Self-reliant India means a secure India, a capable India and a powerful India.”</p><p>Among those present were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and Nibe Group Chairman and Managing Director Ganesh Nibe.</p><p>Emphasising the growing importance of technology-driven warfare, Singh said future conflicts would increasingly be decided not by troop strength alone, but by technological superiority in munitions, automation and advanced systems.</p><p>“The biggest difference in future wars will not depend on the number of soldiers a country possesses, but on how advanced and capable it is in munitions and automation. We are witnessing this in the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. India also demonstrated this capability during Operation Sindoor,” he said.</p>.More than 5 lakh crore defence projects approved carry focus on indigenisation: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.<p>The Defence Minister said the manufacturing sector — especially defence manufacturing — had the potential to take India to “new heights”, citing reforms such as the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Boards aimed at making them more efficient, transparent and globally competitive.</p><p>“With this thinking in mind, we undertook bold reforms so that defence production units become more effective, modern and competitive. After corporatisation, they are functioning with even greater strength,” he said.</p><p>Pitching for deeper private participation in strategic sectors, Singh said risk-taking capacity, innovation and research-driven growth were among the biggest strengths of private industry.</p><p>“When we talk about promoting the private sector, a major reason behind it is that the private sector has the capacity to take risks. Private sector means efficiency, economic development, research and development, and imagination. Therefore, with the entry of private industry into defence and space, we are witnessing greater investment and development,” he said.</p><p>The Nibe Group facility inaugurated on Saturday includes manufacturing capabilities in ammunition, missile and rocket systems, autonomous platforms and aerospace components, reflecting the growing role of private companies in India’s evolving military-industrial ecosystem.</p>