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'Privy purses not enforceable rights,' SC rejects Mizo chiefs’ plea

The petitioner raised a plea of discrimination, contending that the Mizo chiefs stood on an equal historical footing with the rulers of the erstwhile princely states.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndia PoliticsMizoram

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