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Priyadarshini Mattoo case: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea against denial of extension of convict's parole

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra noted that the main matter related to remission is already pending before the Delhi High Court and coming up for hearing on May 18.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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