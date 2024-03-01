Priyanka Gandhi on Agra exam paper leak: 'BJP saving examination mafia, corrupt people'

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP over yet another exam paper leak incident in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of hollowing out the foundation of crores of children and youths to save the examination mafia and corrupt people.

The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint.

On the complaint of the District Inspector of Schools, Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri.