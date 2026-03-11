Priyanka Gandhi questions Lok Sabha chair on silence over Amit Shah's 'abusive' exchange

<p>New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah utters abusive words inside Lok Sabha but the Chair does not even stop him.</p><p>Her comments came as the Opposition protested against a remark by Shah during the debate on a resolution seeking the removal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/resolution-seeking-removal-of-om-birla-as-speaker-defeated-by-voice-vote-in-lok-sabha-3928027">Om Birla</a> as Speaker. Shah used an 'unparliamentary' expression during his speech while attacking the Congress.</p><p>The Opposition MPs protested against the remark during which Shah said the Chair could delete the unparliamentary word.</p><p>Asked about Shah's allegations about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's attendance, Priyanka said the "no-confidence motion" was not against the top Congress leader but against the Speaker.</p><p>She went on to add, "Amit Shah uses abusive words inside the House and the Speaker does not even stop him." The Opposition resolution had claimed that Birla was partisan in his approach and was acting like a spokesperson of the ruling party.</p>.'Fearlessly speaks truth': Priyanka Gandhi defends brother Rahul against BJP's LoP barbs.<p>On Tuesday also, Priyanka had come out in support of her brother when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about Rahul's suitability as the Leader of the Opposition.</p><p>She had said, “there is only one person in this country who has not bowed before them in the last 12 years. That person is the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul). And because he stands in this House and fearlessly speaks the truth, they simply cannot digest that truth.”</p><p>Rijiju had also said that Priyanka would have made a better Leader of Opposition than Rahul. "If they had made her the Leader of the Opposition, the performance would have been better. At least she sits in the House, listens, and also smiles," Rijiju said.</p>