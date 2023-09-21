Prized Bangladeshi Hilsas to hit Indian markets before Durga Puja

Sheikh Hasina had taken an initiative a few years ago to allow exports of Hilsa ahead of the Durga Puja on a request by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of what is now referred to as “Hilsa diplomacy.” Sukumar Das, a fish seller in a market in south Kolkata, said, 'We sell Hilsa procured from Diamond Harbour and Kolaghat but Hilsa from the Padma river is more sought after by customers here and is priced higher. Now, we expect the consignment to hit local markets from the first week of October for ordinary customers."