Home

Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Police detain Haryana youth, raids under way in Punjab

The detained youth is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 06:03 IST

New Delhi: Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover, Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained a youth from Haryana, according to sources.

The detained youth is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.

Raids are under way in Punjab, they said.

Police had registered an FIR on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover.

