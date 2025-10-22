Prof EV Chitnis, Vikram Sarabhai's associate and APJ Abdul Kalam’s guide, passes away at 100

<p>Legendary scientist Prof Eknath Vasant Chitnis, one of the last surviving associates of the iconic Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme , passed away in Pune. </p><p>It was Professor Chitnis, who guided the then budding scientist Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, later Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and then the President of India. </p><p>Prof Chitnis was 100.</p><p>He is survived by his son Dr Chetan Chitnis, daughter-in-law Ambika, and grand-daughters Tarini and Chandini.</p><p>Poof E V Chitnis, as he was popularly known, passed away on 21 October. </p><p>“Prof E V Chitnis was a visionary scientist, institution builder, and one of the true architects of India’s space programme. It is sad…he is no more,” said Suhas Naik-Satam, General Secretary, National Centre for Science Communicators.</p><p>“When he turned 100 on 25 July 1925 a grand felicitation was organised for the legend,” he recalled about the Pune event. </p><p>Professor Chitnis played a crucial role in the early years of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), which later transformed into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). </p><p>A founding member of INCOSPAR, he played a decisive role in identifying Thumba as the nation’s first rocket launch site and was instrumental in the launch of India’s first sounding rocket, the Nike-Apache, in 1963 — an event that marked the dawn of India’s space journey.</p><p>A gifted mentor, Prof. Chitnis recognized and nurtured young talent. He personally guided Dr Kalam, nominating him for the satellite launch vehicle project and for advanced international training — shaping a scientific leader who would later become the President of India.</p><p>As Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, Prof Chitnis led pioneering efforts in satellite technology, remote sensing, and space-based applications, transforming India’s space research into tools for national development. His leadership combined technical brilliance with humility and quiet determination, inspiring generations of scientists and engineers.</p><p>Recipient of the Padma Bhushan (1985), Prof. Chitnis’s contributions extend far beyond individual achievements — they form a vital chapter in India’s scientific evolution. His centenary year stands as both a celebration of his life’s work and a tribute to India’s spirit of innovation and discovery, which he so passionately embodied.</p>