Prolonged agitation by grapplers is bad optics for BJP

New Delhi: A major cause for concern for the BJP this year was the fight by the nation's top wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment. Caste considerations aside, women voters in Uttar Pradesh were a significant cause for worry as the party decided to take action against him.
BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said the image of the weeping wrestlers, to Sakshi Malik's retirement last week did not make for good optics for the BJP. A senior party leader from Uttar Pradesh, said that the ‘award wapsi’ by wrestlers has added to the pressure.
Sources said party president JP Nadda, who summoned Brij Bhushan over the weekend, asked him to explain his conduct after allegations of him influencing the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) emerged. After the meeting, the Kaiserganj MP immediately announced he would no longer be involved with the sport.
A senior party spokesperson said that the Opposition will raise the issue of women's safety. “Now they will focus on this one incident without looking at the achievements of the Modi government in gender equality in the last nine years. The Congress has already said if Olympians are not safe, then how will other women be safe? We know that’s not the case but this can cause damage,” the spokesperson said.
A BJP leader from Eastern UP, considered to be close to Brij Bhushan, said the BJP did not withdraw support from the wrestler initially. “This sent out a good message to supporters of Brij Bhushan as well as the party’s,” the leader said. “Brij Bhushan, if one looks closely, has also not rebelled.”
"But his utterances such as ‘Dabdaba to hai, dabdaba to rahega’ (my influence exists, it will prevail) did not help his case. The prime minister does not like these attitudes – in politics, people relate to those who are seen as ‘yachi’ (sincere) or ‘kamjor’ (weak). If you exhibit your strength as a ‘bahubali’ (strongman), then it causes more harm than good," he added.