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'Prolonged incarceration to spell death knell for entire acting career,' Darshan urges SC to grant bail

Notably, the top court had on August 14, 2025 cancelled the bail granted to him and other accused including Pavithra Gowda.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtKannada filmsDarshan

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