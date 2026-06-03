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Prolonged matrimonial litigation only leads to perpetuity of marriage on paper: Supreme Court

The bench, while dismissing the appeal filed by the wife, dissolved the marriage between the couple.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
Indiamarriagedivorceconjugal rightsSupreme Corut

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