'Promise vs reality': Congress slams Centre on Modi govt 3.0 anniversary

<p>As the Narendra Modi government 3.0 completed two years in office, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Tuesday released a "promise versus reality" document, claiming that promises have been accompanied with big announcements, grand statements and headlines but none of it translated into reality in the last 12 years. </p><p>Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Amitabh Dubey released AICC Research Department's 75-page document in response to what it termed government's "prachar" (propaganda) on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economy</a>, jobs, foreign policy, energy, environment, climate change, agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, urban development, social sector, civil liberties and minorities governance and law.</p><p>"But the reality is that none of those headlines actually translate into anything that is meaningfully transforming the lives of the people," Gowda said. </p>.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams move to reduce subsidised quota for LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme.<p>Addressing a press conference with Dubey, Gowda, AICC Research Department, head said the Modi government had cut the number of LPG cylinders provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries from nine to four. </p><p>"Last year, the 12 cylinders were cut to 9. Today, on the anniversary of his swearing-in as Prime Minister for the third time, he has chosen to strike this blow against the women and families of India," Gowda said.</p><p>Further, Gowda pointed out that Modi government promised to transform Bharat into a global centre for employment generation but the reality is that four out of 10 graduates remain unemployed.</p><p>"The urban youth unemployment rate is 18.4%, and only 7% of unemployed graduates secure a permanent salaried job within a year," he said.</p><p>On the government's promise of giving equal opportunities for all, Gowda said, "We were ranked 108th in the Global Gender Gap Index. Now, we have fallen to 131st in the world. So, we are failing one half of our population by not creating opportunities for women to enter the workforce." </p><p>Gowda added that 40,000 MSMEs had shut down in the previous financial year, stressing that the micro, small and medium enterprises are the backbone and the job creators of the Indian economy. </p><p>"The damage caused by demonetisation continues, and the MSMEs sector continues to bear the brunt," he said.</p><p>Gowda said that 6.5 crore voters had been deleted, while the government promised to strengthen democracy in the country. </p><p>"We have a situation where our democracy is deeply flawed, and this is a real tragedy for every citizen of India," he said.</p><p>Dubey, in his remarks, said Modi had promised people of relief from inflation, but the "truth is that from 2014 until now, the price of LPG has increased by 123%".</p><p>"The price of petrol has risen by 44% and diesel by 73%. The price of milk has gone up by 71% and pulses by 84%," he said.</p><p>Over government's claims regarding India becoming 'Vishawguru', Dubey said the current situation is visible to everyone as to how much impact the ongoing war in one part of the world is having on India.</p>.Environment minister's job is to nab poachers not be one himself: Congress after dissident TMC MPs' meet.<p>The government claimed that India is going to be self-reliant in fertilizer production, but the truth is that LNG production has decreased by 25% and urea production has declined significantly, he said.</p><p>"Narendra Modi had claimed that India would become the world's third largest economy and reach a $5 trillion economy by 2024. But the reality today is that the economy has fallen below $4 trillion, and India has slipped to the sixth largest economy," Dubey said.</p><p>Continuing the criticism, he said that the rupee was falling against the dollar, which directly impacted India's economy by creating a deep economic crisis.</p><p>"Recently, the GDP growth rate was reported at 7.7%, but the country is still consistently missing its GDP targets. The reason is that foreign investors are leaving. Even India's own industrialists are investing abroad instead of in the country. This is the impact of the Modi government's policies on the country's economy," Dubey said.</p><p>Regarding the promise of improved infrastructure, Dubey said people are suffering from scorching heat and pollution because this government is continuously destroying forests.</p><p>"Narendra Modi used to talk about smart cities, but today smart cities are nowhere to be seen. The Modi government makes a lot of publicity about the railways, but the truth is that trains are severely overcrowded, run late, and safety in the railways is a major issue," he said.</p><p>According to NCRB data, 22,413 people have died on railway tracks. In 2024-25, there have been 31 major rail accidents, and the Kavach system has been implemented on only 2% of the tracks, Dubey pointed out.</p><p>"The Modi government had claimed that the education system would be modernised, whereas the truth is that paper leaks are happening continuously. The CBSE's OSM system has tampered with students' futures, and there has been foul play in the tendering process as well. So far, 89 paper leaks have occurred and 48 re-exams have been conducted," he said.</p><p>"Our demand is — Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately resign from his post," Dubey said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>