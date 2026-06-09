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'Promise vs reality': Congress slams Centre on Modi govt 3.0 anniversary

'Modi government promised to transform Bharat into a global centre for employment generation but the reality is that four out of 10 graduates remain unemployed.'
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPM ModiIndia Politics

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