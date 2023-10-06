Promoters of Mahadev app under ED radar were once juice, tyre shop owners: Report

Later, with the help of their savings, they went to Dubai, where their fortunes changed. They met a sheikh and a Pakistani national, with whom they eventually worked together to open the Mahadev online betting app -- an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites, which has now come under ED's radar.

They also set up some 4,000 panel operators in India for online betting, each having 200 customers placing bets. As their fortunes expanded -- with earnings of Rs ₹ 200 crore daily -- they build an 'empire' in the UAE.

Chandrakar is said to have spent ₹ 200 crore in cash to organise his grand wedding ceremony this February in the UAE. He also flew his family in a private jet from Bhilai and Nagpur for the same, NDTV further reported.

Fourteen Bollywood celebrities also graced the event, who are all now under ED's scanner, the publication said.

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE and operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio.

Large-scale hawala operations were done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it added.

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, the probe revealed.

ED said that it recently conducted widespread searches into the money laundering networks linked with the app in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai, etc, and retrieved large amount of incriminating evidences and seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)