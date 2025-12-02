Menu
Prosecutor is officer of court, cannot act with sole aim of securing conviction: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh made the observation while setting aside the convictions of three individuals in a murder case.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:54 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtProsecution

