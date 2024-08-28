Outbreak of Chandipura virus in India largest in 20 years: WHO

New Delhi: The WHO has recently said the current outbreak of the Chandipura virus in India is the largest in 20 years.

According to the global health body, between early June and August 15, the Ministry of Health reported 245 cases of AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), including 82 deaths (case fatality rate or CFR 33 per cent).

A total of 43 districts in India are currently reporting AES cases.

Of these, 64 are confirmed cases of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection.

"CHPV is endemic in India, with previous outbreaks occurring regularly. However, the current outbreak is the largest in the past 20 years," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its Disease Outbreak news on August 23.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season.

Cases are sporadically present across various districts as in previous outbreaks. Notably, there is a rise in CHPV outbreaks every four to five years in Gujarat.