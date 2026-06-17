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Protestors oppose rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination through 'Charkha Satyagraha'

The group is protesting by spinning charkha as a symbol of their commitment to protecting the integrity of India’s electoral process.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsCongressRajya SabhaElection Commission

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