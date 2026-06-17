Protestors oppose rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination through 'Charkha Satyagraha'

<p>New Delhi: A group of 33 “concerned citizens” on Wednesday launched a ‘charkha satyagraha’ here demanding free and fair elections against the backdrop of rejection of nomination papers of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Meenakshi%20Natarajan">Meenakshi Natarajan</a> in the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The group also released an open letter to the Election Commission, urging it to immediately reconsider and reverse the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination and restore her candidature. They said if this cannot be met in short notice, the EC should consider postponing the poll process.</p>.<p>The letter said the rejection of nomination went against the provisions in the EC’s handbook for returning officers which makes it clear that a nomination should not be rejected merely because allegations have been made that the affidavit contains false information.</p>.Did Congress leaders leak info against Meenakshi Natarajan? Party launches internal inquiry into Rajya Sabha fiasco.<p>Natarajan’s nomination was rejected after BJP claimed that she had not provided details of a court notice against her, which the Congress was not necessary as no FIR was registered, chargesheet filed or court has taken cognizance of it.</p><p>The letter also highlighted that a Hyderabad court had subsequently dismissed the petition against Natarajan.</p><p>The group is protesting by spinning charkha as a symbol of their commitment to protecting the integrity of India’s electoral process and safeguarding public faith in democratic institutions, a statement said.</p>