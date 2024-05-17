Protests in PoK consequence of Pak's policy of systemic plundering of resources: India

"Such exploitative policies deny the local people, rights over their own resources and the benefits thereof," he said.

"We reiterate that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall always remain integral parts of India," he added.

Two days ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was, is and will always be part of India.

"I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing there," he said.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India will never give up its claim of PoK but it won't have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir.