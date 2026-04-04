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'Provocative' statements by Congress about West Asia risking lives of Indians there: PM Modi

Strongly lashing out at the Congress and its allies, Modi said that they were only concerned with winning the elections.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaPM ModiIndia Politics

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