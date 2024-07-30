PSU Banks collected Rs 8,494 crore for not maintaining minimum balance; ‘empty pockets’ robbed during Modi’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, says Rahul

Invoking the ‘chakravyuh’ leitmotif he used during the debate on budget, he said, “the 'penalty system' is that door of Modi's 'chakravyuh' through which efforts are being made to break the back of the common Indian. But remember the people of India are not Abhimanyu but Arjun, they know how to answer your atrocities by breaking the 'chakravyuh'.”

On Monday, he said an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a “chakravyuh”, which he said would be broken by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Roy, a Trinamool Congress MP who was one of the lawmakers who raised the query said, “The hard-earned money of the poor is snatched by the banks.”

CPI Rajya Sabha floor leader P Sandosh Kumar told DH, “The banks are behaving like local money lenders who snatch money from the poor. They are doing this to reduce their losses incurred due to writing off the rich businessmen’s loans. Another such loot is done through charging money for ATM transactions.”