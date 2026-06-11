Psych assessment of children in custody cases only when ‘necessary’, with minimum intrusion: SC

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday held that courts should order psychological assessments of children involved in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/custody">custody</a>, visitation or parental access disputes only when absolutely necessary, underlining that “minimum intrusion” into the child’s life must be the norm — particularly when the child is an alleged victim of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-abuse">sexual abuse</a>.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh made the significant observation while modifying a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> order that had directed the constitution of a panel of psychologists and experts to evaluate a minor girl, who is also an alleged victim of sexual abuse by her father.</p>.<p>The apex court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the sexual abuse allegations. </p>.<p>However, it stressed the need for caution while ordering any psychological evaluation of a child, keeping in view the objectives of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protection-of-children-from-sexual-offences">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act</a>, 2012, which aims to prevent secondary victimisation and further emotional harm.</p>.<p>“Minimum intrusion into the child’s life should be the norm as, acting as parens patriae, we have to be more careful when we direct any kind of examination of the child,” the bench observed.</p>.<p>The court referred to expert reports from NIMHANS that highlighted various challenges in custody disputes, including parent-child relationships, parental mental health, and adjustment issues. </p>.<p>It said questions of custody and visitation cannot be viewed solely from the child’s perspective but must be examined holistically, taking into account the conduct and mental condition of both parents.</p>.<p>In the present case, the court modified the High Court’s direction for direct evaluation of the child by a panel. Instead, it directed the Family Court to first appoint a psychologist to assess the mental and psychological condition of both parents, particularly the mother, in whose custody the child currently resides. </p>.Supreme Court quashes POCSO case against man using extraordinary power after victim marries accused.<p>The court-appointed psychologist will then interact with the child’s treating psychologist and submit a report. Only after considering this report should the Family Court decide whether a direct psychological assessment of the child is necessary.</p>.<p>If deemed essential, it should be conducted by an independent child psychologist in consultation with the treating psychologist, with the “minimum interaction necessary” so as not to affect the child’s mental well-being.</p>.<p>The court further asked the Family Court to periodically review the need for any such assessment, noting that a child’s psychological needs may evolve with time. The parties have been given liberty to seek modifications in custody and visitation arrangements as circumstances change. </p>.<p>The court also directed them to keep the Family Court updated on the progress of the POCSO proceedings against the father.</p>.<p>The bench cautioned courts to remain alert to issues such as parental alienation syndrome and false memory creation, while ensuring the child is not exposed to influences that may foster such syndromes. </p>.<p>It said relevant information on this aspect could be obtained through the child’s treating psychologist without unnecessary direct interaction.</p>.<p>The court clarified that its observations are not exhaustive or inflexible guidelines, as each child’s emotional responses and welfare needs are unique and may change over time.</p>