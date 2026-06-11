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Psych assessment of children in custody cases only when ‘necessary’, with minimum intrusion: SC

The apex court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the sexual abuse allegations.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtchild psychology

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