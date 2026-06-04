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Public employment must be made available in accordance with applicants' qualification, says Supreme Court

The court emphasised that fixing an upper limit on qualifications for certain posts is both reasonable and equitable.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJobs

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