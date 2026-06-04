Public employment must be made available in accordance with applicants' qualification, says Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that public employment must strictly adhere to prescribed qualifications, observing that allowing over-qualified candidates to secure posts meant for those with lower educational qualifications deprives genuinely eligible and deserving aspirants.</p><p>A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan made the observation while setting aside a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> order that had reinstated a temporary bank attendant.</p><p>The apex court noted that the employee had secured the appointment by concealing his graduate qualification for a post exclusively reserved for candidates with qualifications up to Class 10.</p>.Supreme Court protects judicial officers selected as district judges through direct recruitment.<p>"Public employment must be made available to all eligible candidates in accordance with the prescribed qualifications... When the post was specifically intended for candidates possessing lower educational qualifications, permitting a person with higher qualifications to secure such employment would necessarily result in depriving a genuinely eligible and deserving candidate of the opportunity," the bench said.</p><p>The court emphasised that fixing an upper limit on qualifications for certain posts is both reasonable and equitable. It aims to extend employment opportunities to individuals who, due to various circumstances, could not pursue higher studies.</p><p>"The State, as a model employer, is justified in reserving certain categories of posts for such persons so that they are not compelled to compete with more highly-qualified candidates against whom they would ordinarily stand little chance of selection. Such a policy has consistently been upheld by the courts," the bench observed, while upholding the bank’s decision to dismiss the employee.</p>