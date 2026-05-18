Public health measures initiated in India after Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda

<p>New Delhi: Following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ebola">Ebola</a> outbreak in the Democratic Republic of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democratic-republic-of-congo">Congo</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uganda">Uganda</a>, the Union Health Ministry on Monday initiated public health measures as a matter of abundant precaution while officials keep a close watch on the evolving situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/africa">Africa</a>.</p><p>“While there is no reported case of Ebola in India and the current risk to the country remains minimal, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system as a matter of abundant caution,” sources said.</p><p>Sources said the ministry was closely monitoring the recent outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain in parts of Congo and Uganda, following the World Health Organization's declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.</p><p>Senior health ministry officials including scientists from the National Centre for Disease Control, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Indian Council of Medical Research and other divisions reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures.</p>.Explained | WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global emergency; here's all you need to know.<p>The WHO on Sunday declared a public health emergency of international concern over the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that has spread to Uganda. According to reports from Congo, the outbreak is suspected to have killed a few hundred people, with eight cases confirmed by laboratory testing.</p><p>Sources said key preparedness measures include reviewing the SOPs for screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management and identifying isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.</p><p>The ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, Pune has been designated as the nodal laboratory for testing and additional laboratories are being on-boarded in phases. International travel from the affected regions is also being monitored.</p><p>The Ebola outbreaks happen ahead of the fourth India-Africa Forum summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi between May 28-31, followed by the International Big Cat Alliance summit on June 1. Many African nations including Congo and Uganda are likely to participate in the two summits.</p>