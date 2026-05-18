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Public health measures initiated in India after Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda

The WHO on Sunday declared a public health emergency of international concern over the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that has spread to Uganda.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsUgandaHealth MinistryEbolaEbola virusCongoUnion Health Ministry

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