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Public servant need not personally accept bribe to be guilty: Supreme Court

The court explained that the offence can be committed directly by the public servant or through another public servant by exercising personal influence.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCorruptionpublic servants

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