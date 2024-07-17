Public servants can't be summoned during trial without mandatory sanction under PC Act: SC

However, during the trial, the special court issued summons against the doctor as the prosecution filed an application under Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code in view of the complainant's testimony that it was the doctor who had demanded and received bribe from him.

The bench, after going through the legal provisions and hearing the counsel, said it is a well settled position of law that courts cannot take cognizance against any public servant for offences committed under the PC Act, even on an application under section 319 of the CrPC, without first following the requirements of Section 19 of the PC Act.

The court also pointed out that the words and phrases used in Section 19(1) of the PC Act itself make it evident that the provision is mandatory in nature.

In the case, the bench said, "The correct procedure should have been for the prosecution to obtain sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act from the appropriate government, before formally moving an application before the court under Section 319 of CrPC. In fact, the trial court too should have insisted on the prior sanction, which it did not. In absence of the sanction, the entire procedure remains flawed".

In fact, the bench said, there is no dispute on the fact that the respondent is a ‘Public Servant’ as defined under Section 2(c) of the PC Act.

"Section 19 of the PC Act puts a bar on courts to take cognizance of an offence under Sections 7, 11, 13 and 15, without the previous sanction of the state government, central government or the competent authority, as the case may be," the court said.

The Punjab government, for its part, contended that there was no need for sanction as cognizance was taken in the court itself under Section 319 of the CrPC.