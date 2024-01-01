Public welfare scheme of previous govt will not be stopped, says Mohan Yadav

Earlier, he had assured the State Assembly that all schemes would continue after the opposition Congress raised the question of continuation of Ladli Behna Yojana, a flagship scheme started by the previous BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The entire Nimar region has played an important role in the development of Madhya Pradesh, and a proposal to develop a new track to take the route coming from the south through Nimar region has been discussed with the railway minister, he said.

Yadav held a road show in Khargone and later chaired review meetings at the district collectorate with officials of Indore division on developmental works as well as the law and order situation.

According to an official release, the chief minister said the boundaries of divisions and districts in the state should be redrawn as per the need, for which a committee will be formed and a study will be conducted.

This work will start from Indore division as a pilot project, the release quoted him as saying.

The chief minister also gave instructions to complete the delimitation of police station boundaries soon, and for this discussions should be held with public representatives, the release said.