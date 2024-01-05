Publications must now upload e-version on Press Sewa Portal within 48 hours, says new draft rules

According to the draft, a publisher will have to upload the electronic version of the newspaper within 48 hours of its publication on the Press Sewa Portal.

They will also have to deliver physical copies of the newspaper to the PIB office in states by the fifth day of every month for all the days for which the newspaper is published during the previous months.

Similarly, the publisher may also have to deliver physical copies to an office as authorised by the state government. The draft said the compliance on delivery electronically and physically will be considered for ascertaining whether the newspaper is being published continuously.

A newspaper stands a chance of losing its registration if it is not published for a prescribed period.

On ascertaining circulation, the draft suggested that there will be a “faceless” desk audit for periodicals by calling for information and documents through digital mode. This is available only for those who submit their annual statement for the immediately preceding financial year or the year immediately before that, whichever is the latest.

For those who are irregular in filing their annual statements, a physical inspection will be carried out.