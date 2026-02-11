<p>New Delhi: Penguin Random House India, the publishers of former army chief Gen MM Naravane’s memoirs, have clarified that the book, pending clearance from the Defence Ministry, has not gone into publication, a statement that was on Tuesday endorsed by the author.</p>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has sought to quote from the book during his speech in Lok Sabha, however, cited a 2023 social media post by Gen Naravane on pre-order availability of the book to rebut claims made by the publisher.</p>.<p>Gandhi told reporters in Parliament, before Naravane reacted, that he believed the former army chief. “Either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth,” Gandhi said.</p>.<p>In a statement released late Monday, Penguin Random House said that it holds the “sole publishing rights” for the book.</p>.BJP demands Rahul's apology for raising suspicion on national security using 'fake book'.<p>“We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book — in print or digital form — have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public, by Penguin Random House India,” the statement read. </p>.<p>“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitute an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book,” it added.</p>.<p>Later in the day, Naravane took to X, ostensibly lending support to Penguin Random House. “This is the status of the book.”</p>.<p>The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a case in the matter. The publishing house had, on Tuesday, sent out another statement detailing the process that goes into the publishing of a book.</p>.<p>An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing, the publishing house said in its statement. It said that when a book is announced, it means that the publisher has shared that a book is planned. It is not yet published or available for sale. And when a book is said to be available for pre-order, which it said was a standard publishing practice, it allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. “The book is not yet published or available,” Penguin Random House said.</p>.<p>It also said that when a book is scheduled for a future date, it means that the book is planned for release. “It does not mean the book has been published,” the statement said. A book is said to be published “only when it is available at retail channels for purchase”, it added.</p>