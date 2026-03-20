Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapuducherry

AINRC, BJP finalise seat sharing for Puducherry Assembly polls

The BJP, from its kitty, has allocated two seats each for AIADMK and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) out of the 14 seats as per the accord, AINRC sources said.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAIADMKPuducherryN RangasamyAINRC

Follow us on :

Follow Us