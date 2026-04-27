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CBSE schools in Puducherry likely to drop French; circular on foreign languages triggers row

The schools are likely to introduce Hindi or Sanskrit as children already learn English, a foreign language.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsCBSENEPPuducherry

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