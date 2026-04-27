CBSE schools in Puducherry likely to drop French; circular on foreign languages triggers row

<p>Chennai: CBSE schools in Puducherry are likely to drop French from the 2026-2027 academic year as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 allows only one foreign language, triggering a massive outcry from political parties in the tiny Union Territory, a former French colony. </p><p>The schools are likely to introduce Hindi or Sanskrit as children already learn English, a foreign language. DMK, Congress, and AIADMK have condemned the move by the CBSE, opposing the dropping of French and addition of Hindi or Sanskrit. </p>.Does NDA have guts to say they will implement 3 language policy in TN?: MK Stalin.<p>Currently, students are taught English, Tamil, and a third language, including French. However, the NEP says only one foreign language should be taught in schools which makes it difficult for French to continue. Puducherry is a former French colony where the language and French culture have become part of life. </p><p>Puducherry DMK has announced a protest against the move seeking to know what will happen to students who studied French from class 1 to 5 and now face discontinuity.</p><p>“Puducherry is proud of its French roots. Shouldn't we have a policy to protect French education here?” Gayatri Srikanth, a DMK functionary, asked. </p>.Two Indian languages compulsory: What CBSE’s new language policy for Class 6 means.<p>Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy questioned the move and opposed introduction of Hindi in the tiny Union Territory, calling it as an imposition of a language. </p><p>“In Puducherry, we follow the policy of learning mother tongue Tamil and English as the link language. We will not accept imposition of Hindi. We had witnessed huge protests against Hindi imposition. We won’t allow making Hindi a compulsory subject from sixth standard. We ask the Puducherry government not to implement the move,” Narayanasamy said.</p><p>He also accused the AINRC-BJP government of trying to implement the policy just after the assembly elections. </p><p>Puducherry DMK chief R Siva said the French Agreement mentions that French should be allowed in Puducherry as long as people want the language to remain. The AIADMK also opposed the move saying the UT will never accept Hindi imposition.</p>