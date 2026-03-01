Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapuducherry

Cong made Puducherry 'ATM' for 'one family' in Delhi: PM Modi

During the earlier Congress regime in Puducherry, ration shops had no rice, salaries were delayed, goons and drug mafias ruled the streets, the Prime Minister alleged.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsCongressPM ModiIndia PoliticsPuducherry

Follow us on :

Follow Us