<p>Learning from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> experience, the Congress on Friday kept AICC in-charges of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a> out of a seven-member committee constituted to hold seat-sharing negotiations with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> for the April-May assembly elections in the Union Territory. </p>.<p>The committee headed by Puducherry MP and PCC chief V Vaithilingam consists only of local leaders, including former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, former ministers M O H F Shahjahan and M Kandasamy and CLP leader M Vaithiyanathan. </p>.<p>Interestingly, the announcement of the committee's constitution was made by AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, whose public remarks against the ruling DMK’s way of handling the alliance and praise of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) ruffled many feathers. </p>.<p>Ultimately, Chodankar had to make way for his senior colleague P Chidambaram to hold the final rounds of negotiations with the DMK that concluded with the Congress getting 28 assembly seats and a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> berth.</p>.Governor Ravi and his relentless battle of wills with Stalin-led DMK government.<p>This experience seems to have weighed heavily on the High Command which on Thursday appointed Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, ministers from Karnataka and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Telangana">Telangana</a> respectively, as senior observers for the party in the UT. </p>.<p>At a high-level meeting in Puducherry, the Congress resolved to convey to the DMK that it plans to contest in 18 of the 30 assembly seats in the coming elections. The Congress, which contested 14 seats in 2021 after allotting 13 seats to the DMK, does not want to cede more seats to the Dravidian party this time. </p>.<p>However, negotiations are likely to be tough for both parties with the DMK also planning to seek 18 seats. “It is naturally a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> state, and we have been leading the alliance for a long time. Last time was an aberration and we want the DMK to accept fewer seats than they contested last time,” a senior Congress leader told <em>DH</em>. </p>.DMK using its allies merely to garner votes: TVK.<p>He also said since the Congress accepted 28 seats, much less from its demand of 41 seats in Tamil Nadu, the DMK should reciprocate the gesture and allow the party to lead the alliance in Puducherry.</p>.<p>The alliance talks in Puducherry were also deadlocked as the DMK began meeting leaders of VCK and CPI without the Congress's knowledge, as retaliation for happenings in Tamil Nadu. </p>.<p>“Now that TN has been settled, we hope the DMK will soften their stand,” another Congress leader added. </p>.<p>Sources said the negotiations between Congress and DMK are likely to begin in a couple of days and expressed the hope that the talks will be smooth. They said the DMK and Congress should reach an understanding soon so that they can capitalize on the anti-incumbency against the AINRC-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> coalition government.</p>