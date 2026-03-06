Menu
Congress appoints ‘locals-only’ panel to hold talks with DMK in Puducherry

At a high-level meeting in Puducherry, the Congress resolved to convey to the DMK that it plans to contest in 18 of the 30 assembly seats in the coming elections.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:57 IST
