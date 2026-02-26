Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapuducherry

Country is proud of Pondy for peaceful elections, high percentage of participation by voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CEC said that the Commission had framed 20 new initiatives, which included the candidates' photos that would be only in colour as part of ease of voting and for easy selection by the electorate.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 00:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 00:04 IST
India NewsPuducherryGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us